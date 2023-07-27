For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new iPhone 15 is widely rumoured to have a mysterious button on its side – and we might finally know what it does.

Apple rumours have long suggested that the new iPhone 15 could swap the current mute switch on the side of the phone for a single button. But it was unclear what the button would actually do.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a very similar feature, named the action button, which can be programmed for a variety of features. It can be used to open a workout or turn on the torch, for instance.

The iPhone 15’s button appears to be designed to do the same, according to the latest leak, but with features that are more aimed at how people use their phone.

That is according to Macrumors, which reported that it had found new code in the latest iOS 17 beta that included a list of names that seem to indicate what the button could be used for.

The features are: accessibility, shortcuts, silent mode, camera, flashlight, focus, magnifier, translate and voice memos, Macrumors reported.

Many of them appear to refer to individual apps that would presumably be opened with a press of the button. The camera and voice memos already have their own apps, and flashlight and magnifier are features that can be opened from other parts of the iPhone already.

Accessibility would presumably open shortcuts that are currently available to allow people to adjust the iPhone to their needs. That would most likely allow people to switch on tools such as VoiceOver, which narrates what is happening on the screen, for instance.

Silent mode would seem to replicate the mute switch that is currently in the place of the action button. And shortcuts and focus would presumably allow for users to open the quick programmable shortcuts and focus modes that currently allow users to streamline the software experience on the iPhone.

Apple is rumoured to be preparing four new iPhones for release in September, though recent reports have suggested that the release of at least some of them could be pushed into October. The company is once again planning two sizes of both the Pro and normal models of the iPhone 15, but only the Pro version is expected to have the new button.