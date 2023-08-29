For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple will hold a “special event” in the coming days, it has revealed.

The live streamed event will almost certainly see the launch of the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, but could bring other products too.

Apple will hold the event on 12 September, at 10am local pacific time, or 5pm in the UK, it said.

Apple gave no clues about what that launch might include in its invitation. It only showed a picture of the Apple logo being swept away as if it was made of sand – and a single word to describe the event.

(Apple)

Apple has hinted at the contents of previous events in its invitations. Last year, for instance, it called the event “Far Out” and included a picture of stars – which turned out to be a reference to the satellite communication technology in the iPhone 14.

This year’s image does include the colours that have been rumoured to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Reports have suggested that will include four hues: a deep blue, a black, and a lighter and darker shade of grey.

Beyond those colours, the iPhone 15 Pro and Max are set to include a new and faster chip, a new action button on the side, a slightly different design with smaller bezels and titanium frame, and better battery life. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also rumoured to include a new periscope camera that will allow for further zoom without adding extra bulk to the lens.

The non-Pro versions of the iPhone 15 will largely be brought in line with the existing iPhone 14 Pro, rumours have suggested, though all the new phones will get a USB-C port. That will include getting its faster A16 Bionic chip, the dynamic island at the top of the display that replaced the notch and an improved camera.

The event will be live streamed from Apple Park. Since the pandemic, Apple has moved away from holding onstage events, instead producing small films that are broadcast live online and shown to press at a screening at its Apple Park campus.