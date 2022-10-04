EU passes law forcing Apple to change iPhone charger
EU agrees all mobile phones and tablets must have a common USB-C charger in blow to Apple
The EU has successfully passed a law that will force Appple to change the charger on the iPhone.
Apple and all other technology firms will be required to move to the USB-C by the end of 2024, after the rule was approved by the European Parliament.
Most phone and tablet manufacturers have already switched to that new standard. But Apple has largely stuck with its own Lightning cable, and it has argued that it would be better to change the plug on the other end of the cable, which plugs into the wall.
Apple has however been rumoured to be working towards changing to USB-C on the iPhone. It has already done so with other products, including the MacBook and iPad.
Other rumours have suggested that Apple may instead be looking to get rid of the charging plug entirely, and instead focus solely on wireless charging. The EU has said that it will be introducing new requirements for wireless charging by the end of 2024.
The EU’s new rules require that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU use the USB-C charging port by 2024. The requirement will then extend to laptops in 2026.
It also covers peripherals, such as mouses and laptops. Apple currently uses its Lightning cable on products such as its AirPods and keyboards.
The EU has been working for years to introduce a common charger, repeatedly complaining that the current situation causes problems for consumers as well as contributing to waste. Politicians called on other countries to “follow suit”.
“The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe,” said Alex Agius Saliba, a Maltese MEP who serves and the parliament’s rapporteur. “We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past.
“This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone - from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment. These are difficult times for politics, but we have shown that the EU has not run out of ideas or solutions to improve the lives of millions in Europe and inspire other parts of the world to follow suit.”
