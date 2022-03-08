Apple has announced a new version of the iPhone SE.

The handset works like the two that proceeded it: it includes the latest processor and other components, inside an older design.

In the case of the new phone, that means it has the A15 Bionic chip that first arrived with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro last year. That is the fastest chip Apple makes for iPhones.

As well as extra speed, that means that the SE’s battery will last longer than the previous version. And it means the camera will provide better images, Apple said.

On the outside, it is largely the same as the SE it replaces. That phone borrowed the design of the iPhone 8, including with the physical home button at the bottom – which has been phased out across almost the entire rest of the line-up.

But it has received some improvements in its design, too, including with a more resilient back made out of the same material found in the more expensive iPhones.

It also has 5G, for faster internet connections. Apple made that technology a considerable part of the introduction the iPhone 12, but the focus on it was relatively muted with the iPhone SE.

( )

The new phone starts at $429, Apple said. Pre-orders start on Friday and the phone will be availabl on 18 March.

It comes in three colours: black, silver and Product Red.