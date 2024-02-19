Jobs in Ireland at risk as TikTok to cut several hundred jobs globally

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok is to cut several hundred jobs globally, with a proportion of the redundancies affecting staff at its headquarters in Dublin, the PA news agency understands.

The total number of redundancies there will be in Ireland as part of the global restructuring is unclear as the redundancy process must go through the required consultation process.

There are around 3,000 staff working for TikTok in Ireland currently.

A TikTok spokesperson said: “As we continue to deliver on our unwavering commitment to safeguard the TikTok community, we’re undertaking a redesign of our Training and Quality team that will enable us to further enhance our quality assurance processes.

“Our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes.

“Ireland remains a hugely important base for us, and we’re continuing to hire for roles across our business here.”

TikTok’s Dublin offices were moved to The Sorting Office at the Docklands in December.