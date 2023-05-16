Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

O2 and Sky Mobile hit by massive outage

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 16 May 2023 15:00
Comments

Sky Mobile and O2 appear to have suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.

Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.

Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.

The Independent has reached out to both O2 and Sky Mobile for comment.

Recommended

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in