O2 and Sky Mobile hit by massive outage
Sky Mobile and O2 appear to have suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.
The Independent has reached out to both O2 and Sky Mobile for comment.
