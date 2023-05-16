O2 and Sky Mobile hit by massive outage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sky Mobile and O2 appear to have suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.

Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.

Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.

The Independent has reached out to both O2 and Sky Mobile for comment.

More to follow