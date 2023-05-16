Sky Mobile down – live: Phone network suffers mass outages as investigation underway
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm
Sky Mobile appears to have suffered a major outage, with thousands of users saying their mobile internet appears to be down.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.
Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.
Posting to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Help Team said it was investigating the issue.
A spokesperson for Virgin Mobile O2 said: “We’re aware of the issue that is impacting Sky Mobile customers. Whilst they use the O2 network, this issue is impacting Sky Mobile services only and our network is working as usual.”
Giff gaff investigating service problems
An update on the service from the company said: “We’ve just been informed that some members may also be experiencing intermittent issue with their mobile data.
“The engineers are currently still investigating these issues and as soon as we know more we will update this thread.
“We again apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Sky mobile customers still reporting problems
Hours after the issue first started Sky mobile customers are still reporting problems with the service.
Statement from Sky
Customers using Three, Giffgaff and EE reporting issues
Customers using other providers such as Three, Giffgaff and EE are also reporting problems with their service.
Update from O2
Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed to The Independent that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.
A spokesperson for Virgin Mobile O2 said: “We’re aware of the issue that is impacting Sky Mobile customers. Whilst they use the O2 network, this issue is impacting Sky Mobile services only and our network is working as usual.”
Where are the Sky Mobile outages concentrated?
Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Downdetector’s latest outage map also shows customers in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Birmingham are wrangling with connectivity issues.
Where are the O2 outages concentrated?
O2 customers in London, Falmouth and Manchester appear to be suffering the lion’s share of the outages, Downdetector reports show.
This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours:
When did the outage begin?
The issues for O2 and Sky Mobile customers began just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously, according to Downdetector.
The Sky Help Team said on Twitter it was investigating the outage reports, with user complaints centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
The majority of issue reports for O2 are likewise concentrated in London, while outages also appear to be widespread in Falmouth.
