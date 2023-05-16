Jump to content

Liveupdated1684258300

Sky Mobile down – live: Phone network suffers mass outages as investigation underway

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 16 May 2023 18:31
Comments

Sky Mobile suffers mass outages as investigation underway

Sky Mobile appears to have suffered a major outage, with thousands of users saying their mobile internet appears to be down.

Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.

Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.

Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.

Posting to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Help Team said it was investigating the issue.

A spokesperson for Virgin Mobile O2 said: “We’re aware of the issue that is impacting Sky Mobile customers. Whilst they use the O2 network, this issue is impacting Sky Mobile services only and our network is working as usual.”

1684258300

Giff gaff investigating service problems

An update on the service from the company said: “We’ve just been informed that some members may also be experiencing intermittent issue with their mobile data.

“The engineers are currently still investigating these issues and as soon as we know more we will update this thread.

“We again apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Joe Middleton16 May 2023 18:31
1684256203

Sky mobile customers still reporting problems

Hours after the issue first started Sky mobile customers are still reporting problems with the service.

Joe Middleton16 May 2023 17:56
1684255436

Joe Middleton16 May 2023 17:43
1684253723

Statement from Sky

Joe Middleton16 May 2023 17:15
1684252225

Customers using Three, Giffgaff and EE reporting issues

Customers using other providers such as Three, Giffgaff and EE are also reporting problems with their service.

Joe Middleton16 May 2023 16:50
1684249260

Update from O2

Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed to The Independent that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.

A spokesperson for Virgin Mobile O2 said: “We’re aware of the issue that is impacting Sky Mobile customers. Whilst they use the O2 network, this issue is impacting Sky Mobile services only and our network is working as usual.”

Emily Atkinson16 May 2023 16:01
1684248935

Where are the Sky Mobile outages concentrated?

Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Downdetector’s latest outage map also shows customers in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Birmingham are wrangling with connectivity issues.

(Downdetector)
Emily Atkinson16 May 2023 15:55
1684248037

Where are the O2 outages concentrated?

O2 customers in London, Falmouth and Manchester appear to be suffering the lion’s share of the outages, Downdetector reports show.

This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours:

(Downdetector)
Emily Atkinson16 May 2023 15:40
1684246922

When did the outage begin?

The issues for O2 and Sky Mobile customers began just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously, according to Downdetector.

The Sky Help Team said on Twitter it was investigating the outage reports, with user complaints centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

(Downdetector)

The majority of issue reports for O2 are likewise concentrated in London, while outages also appear to be widespread in Falmouth.

(Downdetector)
Emily Atkinson16 May 2023 15:22
1684246190

O2 and Sky Mobile go down for users in massive outage

Sky Mobile and O2 appear to have suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.

Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.

Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.

Anthony Cuthbertson reports:

O2 and Sky Mobile hit by massive outage

Sky Mobile and O2 appear to have suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.

Emily Atkinson16 May 2023 15:09

