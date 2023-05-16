Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.

The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.

As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.

A spokesperson for Virgin Mobile O2 told The Independent: “We’re aware of the issue that is impacting Sky Mobile customers. Whilst they use the O2 network, this issue is impacting Sky Mobile services only and our network is working as usual.”

Likewise, on Tuesday evening Giff Gaff reported that some of its members could also be experiencing “intermittent” issues with their mobile data.

Sky Mobile appeared to suffer a major outage on Tuesday afternoon, with thousands of complaints flooding in (AFP via Getty Images)

So, is it possible to receive a refund if you have experienced outages?

Yes, but the level of compensation and how you can claim it depends on the problem.

In April 2021, Ofcom introduced a piece of legislation called the Automatic Compensation Scheme, which entitles both broadband and landline customers from selected providers to money back if they do experience outages.

Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow (Downdetector)

BT, EE, Hyperoptic, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media, Vodafone and Zen Internet all comply with the scheme, meaning that customers whose services have been impacted by outages across Sky today could be eligible for compensation if they fit the criteria.

In line with the Ofcom code, Sky customers are entitled to £9.33 per day if they experience a complete loss of service, but only if this fault isn’t fixed two full working days after it was reported.

From a technical perspective, a total loss of service means being unable to make or receive any calls, or for broadband customers, being unable to use the internet on any and all devices. However, today Sky customers reported issues with mobile internet as well as calls.

In this instance, compensation will be paid automatically and customers will not need to file a specific request for the refund specifically. However, it does need to have been reported to the provider.

This money should be paid within 30 days of the problem being resolved and will typically be issued as a bill credit unless agreed otherwise.