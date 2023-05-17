Sky Mobile down – live: Phone network suffers mass outages as investigation underway
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm on Tuesday
Sky Mobile suffers mass outages as investigation underway
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers faced coverage issues on Tuesday as users reported not being able to make or receive calls or use the internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.
Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.
Posting to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Help Team said it was investigating the issue.
Services appeared to be back up and running for the majority on Wednesday morning. Downdetector received 152 report reports at 6.30am.
Sky has been approached for comment.
Customers still experiencing issues on Wednesday
Sky customers were still experiencing issues with the service on Wednesday following a major outage yesterday.
Some 152 users reported having problems with the provider at 6.30am this morning, according to the Downdetector website.
Around 87 per cent of these were in relation to Sky’s mobile service, 12 per cent about its internet and 1 per about TV.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.
The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.
As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers complained about outages on Tuesday afternoon
ICYMI: Sky Mobile hit by massive outage
Sky Mobile has suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky Mobile on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Where are the Sky Mobile outages concentrated?
Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Downdetector’s latest outage map also shows customers in Cardiff, Birmingham and Nottingham are wrangling with connectivity issues.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.
The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.
As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers complained about outages on Tuesday afternoon
Statement from Sky on the outage issues
ICYMI: Sky Mobile hit by massive outage
Sky Mobile has suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky Mobile on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Where are the Sky Mobile outages concentrated?
Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Downdetector’s latest outage map also shows customers in Cardiff, Birmingham and Nottingham are wrangling with connectivity issues.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.
The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.
As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.
Sky Mobile outage: Can I get my money back?
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers complained about outages on Tuesday afternoon
ICYMI: Sky Mobile hit by massive outage
Sky Mobile has suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky Mobile on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies