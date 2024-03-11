Don’t believe your eyes: how technology is changing photography forever
As a photo of the Princess of Wales is pulled over manipulation claims, Andrew Griffin explains how new technology in Google phones, Photoshop and other products makes it easier than ever to edit pictures. So are we going to have to rethink what a photo is and can we ever truly believe what we see?
A seemingly innocuous picture released by the royal family to mark Mother’s Day, showing Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by her three children, has led to profound questions over how true photographs really are.
The photograph, taken by Prince William in Windsor, was pulled by major picture agencies over fears it had been edited.
However, this ability to manipulate photos is not new – and fake photos are practically as old as photography itself.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies