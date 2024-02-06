Jump to content

the independent view

The King has done us all a service by being open about his cancer diagnosis

Editorial: The sharing of such deeply personal information is welcome – and while it brings up questions we can only hope the palace will answer, we’d do well to remember there is a family at the centre of this crisis

Tuesday 06 February 2024 19:46
It has been a sensitive time for the royal family in recent weeks

It has been a sensitive time for the royal family in recent weeks

(Getty)

A cancer diagnosis is a deeply personal thing, so King Charles should be lauded for the openness with which he has shared his news with the world.

The impact of that openness should not be underestimated: it is likely to encourage people to book potentially life-saving check-ups, and the increase in cancer awareness should hopefully provide a boost to the charities and care groups that advance research and support those in need.

That his announcement represents a break with tradition is also worthy of note; it is a welcome move at a difficult time.

