A cancer diagnosis is a deeply personal thing, so King Charles should be lauded for the openness with which he has shared his news with the world.

The impact of that openness should not be underestimated: it is likely to encourage people to book potentially life-saving check-ups, and the increase in cancer awareness should hopefully provide a boost to the charities and care groups that advance research and support those in need.

That his announcement represents a break with tradition is also worthy of note; it is a welcome move at a difficult time.