Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

When it comes to his health, Charles is no ordinary king

He eats organic food, regularly skips lunch, has never smoked and follows a strict exercise regime – to such a health-conscious king, committed to staying in peak condition, this cancer diagnosis will come as a blow, says Hugo Vickers

Monday 05 February 2024 21:14
Comments
<p>The King and Queen departing The London Clinic</p>

The King and Queen departing The London Clinic

(Victoria Jones/PA)

A mere two years ago, the headlines on 6th February 2022 heralded the remarkable achievement of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years on the throne. We saw her cutting a cake at Sandringham, and she tidied up one of the last serious issues of her reign – asking that, when the time came, Charles’s wife should be the Queen Consort.

In 1952, 6th February marked the death of King George VI. He had died peacefully at Sandringham in the early hours of that day.

Seventy-two years on, the news about King Charles and his cancer diagnosis has, therefore, come as a considerable shock to the nation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in