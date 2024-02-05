When it comes to his health, Charles is no ordinary king

A mere two years ago, the headlines on 6th February 2022 heralded the remarkable achievement of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years on the throne. We saw her cutting a cake at Sandringham, and she tidied up one of the last serious issues of her reign – asking that, when the time came, Charles’s wife should be the Queen Consort.

In 1952, 6th February marked the death of King George VI. He had died peacefully at Sandringham in the early hours of that day.

Seventy-two years on, the news about King Charles and his cancer diagnosis has, therefore, come as a considerable shock to the nation.