The Kremlin’s website has gone offline amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Visitors to the page – at Kremlin.ru – were unable to load the site as usual.

The same problems were found on other official websites, including that of the State Duma.

It follows similar outages in Ukraine over recent days. Hours before Russia began its invasion, the official websites of the Ukrainian parliament, government and foreign ministry were knocked offline in what the country said was a cyber attack.