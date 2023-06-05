Jump to content

Mac Pro: Apple finally updates its most powerful computer

Andrew Griffin
Monday 05 June 2023 18:31
Comments

Apple has finally updated the Mac Pro, its most powerful computer.

It is the first time the computer has received an update since 2019, when the most recent generation was revealed. Since then, it has been so neglected that some fans feared that it would be discontinued.

But at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it announced that it would be updating the computer with Apple Silicon, its own chips. The new computer is up to three times faster than the previous version, Apple said.

The new computer starts at $6,999. It is available to order now and will start arriving from next week.

:: Follow The Independent’s live coverage of Apple’s event here

