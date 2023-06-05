For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Apple has finally updated the Mac Pro, its most powerful computer.

It is the first time the computer has received an update since 2019, when the most recent generation was revealed. Since then, it has been so neglected that some fans feared that it would be discontinued.

But at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it announced that it would be updating the computer with Apple Silicon, its own chips. The new computer is up to three times faster than the previous version, Apple said.

The new computer starts at $6,999. It is available to order now and will start arriving from next week.

