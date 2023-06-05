MacBook Air 15-inch: Apple reveals big version of its smallest laptop
New computer is thinnest ever 15-inch laptop, Apple claims
Apple has revealed a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, a big version of its smallest laptop.
The new MacBook Air is the smallest 15-inch laptop ever, at just over 11mm, Apple said.
It is the first time Apple has made a version of its most powerful computer at such a size. Recently, Apple has only sold it in 13-inches, requiring users to pay up for a much more expensive MacBook Pro for a larger display – though it once offered the MacBook Air at 11-inches, too.
