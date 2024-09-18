Make the most of your HP printer with an Instant Ink subscription

Having to monitor printer ink levels and ordering can be an arduous task: What cartridges are compatible? How many should you stock up on? How much paper will you actually be able to print on?

That’s why HP has introduced a new printer ink subscription service for new and existing customers: HP Instant Ink.

HP Instant Ink simplifies the process of ordering printer ink by charging you for what you actually use on a monthly basis.

Payment plans work much like a traditional subscription service: pay a monthly fee and customers receive a shipment of refills which can be used to replace old ink cartridges. However with Instant Ink, HP can send out refills automatically as soon as your printer detects that you’re about to run low. This means that there are always fresh replacements on hand, even when you’re not expecting them.

If you happen to own an HP printer, you might even have an Instant Ink-enabled device without realising it, meaning that you can reap the benefits of a low-cost, hassle-free service with shipping and recycling included as standard. Compared to traditional ink cartridge use, existing HP customers can save up to 70%, according to the manufacturer.

To find out if you have an Instant Ink-enabled printer, visit HP’s website, or to find out more about what the subscription service offers, keep reading below.

Don’t own a compatible printer? Currys have you covered, with a wide range of HP Instant Ink compatible printers along with great deals avaliable. Whether it’s for personal or business use, Currys has a HP printer that is right for you.

HP Instant Ink works by charging for the amount of pages you are planning on printing, rather than the cost of the ink itself. This not only gives customers a rough idea of how much ink may be required month-by-month, but it also helps to visualise exactly how much paper that really is, whether that's 10 pages or 100.

You can also be flexible with your subscription plans, to ensure that you are only paying for the paper and ink that you are planning to use. Even if customers end up using more ink than their plan allows, it’s simply a case of paying for those extra pages as they are needed, starting from £1 for an extra set of 10-15 pages.

That goes the other way as well: If you have underused your monthly allowance then those extra pages simply carry over into the next month, so you will never pay more than you use.

One of the other added benefits is free recycling that is included with delivery. To return your spent ink cartridges, simply drop them into a prepaid envelope for a quick and easy return that’s also environmentally conscious. Along with shipping, this service is included as part of the subscription, meaning no extra unwanted fees compared to purchasing ink cartridges individually.

To find your perfect plan and start saving, visit HP’s website and take advantage of the free £10 of credit when you enrol. Customers who purchase a new HP printer are also eligible for a minimum of two months of Instant Ink as well. New and existing customers can also claim an additional month to the free trail by using code CurrysInstantInk, meaning that you can start saving on ink as soon as it’s set up.

Promo code valid until 29/10/2024