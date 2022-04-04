Mark Zuckerberg’s nickname at Facebook is the ‘Eye of Sauron’ - but founder founder insists it is ‘loving’
The Lord of the Rings villain is depicted as a flaming eye that watches over Middle Earth
Employees at the social media giant Meta reportedly refer to founder Mark Zuckerberg as the ‘Eye of Sauron.’
Mark Zuckerberg revealed the nickname in an interview with podcast host Tim Ferriss. “Some of the folks who I work with at the company say this lovingly, but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron," said Mr Zuckerberg, referring to the Lord of the Rings villain usually depicted as a flaming eye that sees all and is the source of evil in Middle Earth.
Mr Zuckerberg said that the term referred to the amount of energy he has to work on projects.
"They’re like, ‘You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something. And if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them,’" Mr Zuckerberg said.
"I just think the engagement that you get of having, like, an immediate feedback loop around thinking about something and then getting to go talk to the people who are working on this is so much better than going and scheduling a meeting that you’ll have three weeks later."
Mr Zuckerberg’s reputation as an odd individual, one that might enjoy a comparison to an evil entity, has been commented on before.
During his announcement that he was creating a “metaverse”, a digital parallel to the real world, viewers of the Facebook Live video noticed that a BBQ sauce bottle was being used as a bookend.
“To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.
“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another said. The same sauce bottle had been seen in a video in 2016.
In the interview with Mr Ferriss, Mark Zuckerberg said he was unconcerned by external criticism now – with his main focus now being the metaverse.
"At this point, I kind of feel like if people fully feel like they understand what we are as a company and what we’re doing, then I’m not pushing it hard enough," he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies