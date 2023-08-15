Mark Zuckerberg says he’s ‘out of town’ as Elon Musk drives to his house to fight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg says he is out of town after Elon Musk said he would drive a Tesla to the Facebook CEO’s home in the hope he could fight the tech billionaire.

Mr Musk took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to detail his latest plans to try and fight with the Facebook founder after Mr Zuckerberg cancelled it saying that his rival was not serious about the bout.

“Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd,” tweeted Mr Musk on Monday.

And he added: “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck...actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

And in a follow-up post, he took more shots at his tech rival for ditching the contest.

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)” he wrote.

But a spokesperson for Mr Zuckerberg says that Mr Musk’s journey would be pointless as the Meta boss was not even there.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto. Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” the spokesperson told The Verge.

Mr Zuckerberg announced that he was backing out of the fight on Sunday night because Mr Musk would not agree to a format and kept changing details for the bout.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”