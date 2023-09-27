For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will deliver the keynote speech at the tech company’s annual Connect conference.

Zuckerberg and guests are expected to unveil the new Meta Quest 3 VR headset and, the company says, reveal how Meta is bringing mixed reality to life.

Zuckerburg will speak about how AI can help people connect and express themselves in new ways, according to the company. And he will showcase Meta’s latest products and updates that will help developers build the future of human connection.

This year’s Connect is being billed as a two-day virtual event focused on AI and virtual, mixed and augmented realities, as it seeks to put its mark on these emerging technologies.

The highlight of the two-day event event will likely be the keynote, where Meta is expected to announce its much-hyped Quest 3 mixed-reality headset. Zuckerberg is expected reveal the Quest 3’s features, pricing, and availability.