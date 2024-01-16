Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant spreads across its products

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Microsoft’s Copilot, the AI system that has already spread to many of its products, will be coming to many more.

The company says it is adding a devoted mobile app to interface with the assistant, as well as adding it to more Microsoft 365 users.

Copilot is Microsoft’s AI chatbot. It is intended to help users out with daily tasks – though Microsoft stresses that, as its name suggests, it is only ever intended as an assistant and that users remain responsible for their work.

After a relatively limited launch last year, it has gradually spread across more products. Initially available only to larger businesses on Microsoft 365, it will now be available to all users of that service – and those that are “power users” can pay for a “Pro” option that will bring more features.

In addition, the US tech firm said it was also introducing Copilot GPTs, smaller versions of the chatbot which users can customise to focus on a single topic of interest, for example travel or cooking.

“With today’s announcements, we continue to bring Copilot to more customers with more options that work for them,” Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s consumer chief marketing officer said.

“Whether you’re looking to get started with Copilot for free, want to supercharge your Copilot experience with Copilot Pro or are an SMB or Enterprise customer looking to increase your productivity in new ways with Copilot for Microsoft 365, there’s a Copilot experience for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed that it was changing the set-up of its Windows keyboards for the first time in nearly 30 years by introducing a dedicated Copilot key – which would launch the assistant whenever pressed – and would being appearing on new Windows 11 devices from later this year.

“As we kick off a new year, we’re thrilled to see people increasingly using and loving Microsoft Copilot for work and life,” Mr Mehdi said.

“Our goal is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more by bringing Copilot, the everyday AI companion, to millions of people around the world.”

Additional reporting by Press Association