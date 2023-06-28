Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Microsoft Teams down: Office chat app not working in the middle of the working day

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 28 June 2023 14:15
Comments
<p>Microsoft Army Headsets</p>

Microsoft Army Headsets

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Microsoft Teams, the popular workplace chat app, has gone down in the middle of the working day.

Users complained that they were unable to get online or talk to colleagues in what appeared to be a widespread outage.

But soon after the problems were identified, many appeared to be able to get back online again.

The problems began around lunchtime in the UK, and around the time that many in the US are beginning work, according to tracking website Downdetector. Numerous users complained on that site and elsewhere that they were unable to get online, particularly using their browser.

Many of those users were hit by a mysterious message reading: “Operation failed with unexpected error”. Others saw similarly vague messages about not being able to connect to the internet or indistinct error codes.

Recommended

Microsoft confirmed on its official account that it was aware of an issue where “some users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams using web browsers”. But numerous users complained that they were unable to get online through the desktop app, either.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in