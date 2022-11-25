Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nasa’s Moon spacecraft Orion shares astonishing images of the lunar surface

Capsule will one day carry humans to the lunar surface, space agency hopes

Andrew Griffin
Friday 25 November 2022 17:31
Comments
(Nasa)

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has shared astonishing images as it floats through space on its most testing trial yet.

Earlier this month, Nasa successfully sent the spacecraft to the Moon as part of its Artemis programme. That was a major test of both the capsule and the rocket that carried it, before they are used to transport humans.

If the test proves successful, then the capsule will eventually carry humans to the Moon – and potentially further into the solar system, on missions to Mars, Nasa hopes.

But first it must make it around the Moon and back, demonstrating Nasa’s claims that Orion is the “safest spacecraft” it has ever designed.

As it carries out that journey, it has used cameras mounted to its outside to take pictures of space.

Recommended

Those include astonishing, close-up pictures of the lunar surface that were sent back by Orion as it grazed past.

(Nasa)

Those images were taken on the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, using the optical navigation cameras that are mounted on Artemis.

As well as helping snap pictures of the Moon, that camera is also undergoing tests of its own. In future missions, with a crew onboard, the camera will be used to orient the spacecraft – and gathering such images provides engineers with the data needed to judge its performance.

Later, on its ninth day, the Orion spacecraft used cameras mounted onto its solar array to take a picture of the Moon. It will eventually go into a distant orbit around the Moon.

(Nasa)

And it took another, looking back towards Earth, where it will return next month.

Recommended

(Nasa)

Nasa is sharing imagery from the mission on its Flickr page. Video from the Orion mission can also be viewed on a live page on a devoted Nasa website.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in