National Lottery app and website goes down across UK amid global IT outage

The National Lottery app and website has gone down across the UK amid a global IT outage.

Thousands of users are currently unable to access results or buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s draw.

Customers have been reporting issues accessing the National Lottery app as well as the website since around 8pm on Friday, according to outage website Downdetector, with complaints peaking at more than 2,800 on Saturday morning.

It comes as a botched software update brought down tech infrastructure worldwide. The massive disruption to Microsoft systems has included flight delays and cancellations, as well as impacting hospitals, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses.

IT experts have warned it could take weeks for systems to fully recover.

More follows on this breaking news story...