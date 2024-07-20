Microsoft IT outage live: Total recovery from CloudStrike failure ‘could take weeks’ amid more flight delays
CEO apologises after cybersecurity company’s bugged update crashes Microsoft systems worldwide
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
IT experts warn it could take weeks for global tech infrastructure to fully recover after a botched software update brought down systems worldwide.
The massive disruption to Microsoft systems has included flight delays and cancellations, as well as impacting hospitals, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses.
Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned it could take "weeks" for all computers and systems to be fully restored. “In some cases, the fix may be applied very quickly,” he said. “But if computers have reacted in a way that means they’re getting into blue screens... that could take days and weeks.”
The chief executive of CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company whose update crashed Microsoft Windows systems, said he was “deeply sorry”.
George Kurtz said it was not “a security incident or cyber attack”, and that a defect was found in a “single content update for Windows hosts”.
More than 5,078 flights, 4.6 per cent of those scheduled, were cancelled globally on Friday, including 167 UK departures with knock-on effects to last into the weekend. At least 45 more flights to, from and within the UK have so far been cancelled on Saturday.
What is Crowdstrike? The $80bn company linked to largest IT outage in history
Before this week, CrowdStrike was known for finding the cause of problems, rather than causing them. The company – headquartered in Austin, Texas, but with a reach across the world – was most famous for having investigated large-scale hacks, such as those on Sony Pictures and breaches at the Democratic National Committee that it blamed on Russian spies.
It has built a huge business out of that and other work. It was worth $80bn (£62bn) when trading on the Nasdaq closed on Thursday – though its share price has since fallen by 20 per cent. It reported revenues of $3bn in the last year.
CrowdStrike was founded in 2011 – by a team that included George Kurtz, the CEO who has been representing the company as it recovers from the problems – and immediately caught the interest of investors. The year after, it launched with a $26m investment round, and it has gathered more investment since.
Read our detailed report.
What is Crowdstrike? The $80bn company linked to ‘largest IT outage in history’
A software update designed to protect computers ended up disabling them
IT outage is a ‘wake up call’ and 'should never have been allowed to happen’
A technology researcher said the global IT outage was a “wake up call” and “should never have been allowed to happen”.
Dr Stephanie Hare told BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s a process error.
“This should never have been allowed to happen because you should be testing your software updates and making sure that everything is fine before you roll them out – particularly rolling them out worldwide.
“So I think what we’ve all had here is a really big wake up call about how lacking in resilience our IT systems are.”
Dr Hare added: “Anyone who has been working in IT, and particularly in cybersecurity, has known this for years.
“We underinvest, and hopefully this is going to make people maybe stop talking about generative AI so much and actually start working on cybersecurity again.”
National Lottery app and website goes down across UK amid global IT outage
The National Lottery app and website has gone down across the UK amid a global IT outage.
Thousands of users are currently unable to access results or buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s draw.
Customers have been reporting issues accessing the National Lottery app as well as the website since around 8pm on Friday, according to outage website Downdetector, with complaints peaking at more than 2,800 on Saturday morning.
Read the full report here:
National Lottery app and website goes down across UK amid global IT outage
Thousands are currently unable to access results or buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s draw
People should draw similar lessons from IT outage as from pandemic, says academic
People should draw similar lessons from the global IT outage as they did from the pandemic, an academic has said.
Computer scientists Sir Nigel Shadbolt told the BBC’s Today programme: “Often these issues are left (to) technological elites.
“This impacts everyone and we need to understand how those effects ripple through society and think about how we all make ourselves more resilient.”
He added: “The resilience in general of these systems is something very special. We depend on these systems and by and large they are working to very high levels of quality.
“But when they do go wrong, and it’s like a pandemic, literally we should draw similar lessons, what lessons do we draw?
“As individuals, what should we be thinking? We should be thinking about a degree of resilience in our own lives. We should think about having perhaps multiple systems, not depending just on one.”
Pharmacist warns pharmacy backlogs will continue
Thora, a pharmacist in Manchester, told the BBC’s Today programme that pharmacy backlogs would continue after Friday’s IT outage.
She said: “What we know at the moment is obviously we have been experiencing some heightened tensions in some pharmacies by patients but also people have been really understanding and have been really patient with us
“This backlog will continue because obviously there will have been patients who have been unable to access their prescription because it will be hand-written at the surgery, and we’ll get a bit of a backlog, or they will eventually come through to us.
“But it’s a bit of a concern.”
Chartered security professional warns of ‘lingering effects’ from IT outage
A chartered security professional said there would be “lingering effects” from the IT outage that has caused disruption around the world.
James Bore told Sky News: “There are definitely going to be lingering effects.
“The largest companies and the ones with most critical services, they are going to have thrown everything they can at fixing it.
“But for other companies where they don’t have as many people to put hands on keyboard – because that’s the key thing – each fix requires a manual intervention with the computer, and we’re talking millions of computers.
“If you’ve only got one IT person in the company and 2000 employees – it’s not going to be fixed overnight.
“That’s going to be weeks of work for that person just travelling around or getting everyone to come in and sort out their laptops.”
Global IT outage causes pharmacies ‘continuous problems'
The vice chairman of the National Pharmacy Association said the global IT outage had caused pharmacies “continuous problems”.
Olivier Picard told BBC Breakfast: “I was in a pharmacy yesterday. In fact, I’m in a pharmacy this morning and we’ve had continuous problems.”
Mr Picard added: “What we couldn’t do was download new prescriptions on July 19, but anything prior to that, that was downloaded on our computers, we were able to dispense.
“Most pharmacies will have an office based or computer-based system rather than online.
“That’s not all, but that’s the majority of pharmacies, so we were able to continue working with what we already had.
“What we couldn’t do is receive new prescriptions issued after the outage.”
GP says outage meant ‘everything went down’ in her surgery
A GP said the global IT outage meant “everything went down” in her surgery and warned the disruption would cause “a lot more issues later on in the week”.
Asked about Friday’s outage, Dr Fari Ahmad told BBC Breakfast: “Everything went down. There are supposed to be some business continuity things that are supposed to help, but we couldn’t access some of them. I know some places lost all their phone lines as well.
“People were struggling to get in. We were struggling to tell people what was going on. And if people did turn up, you had to see them without accessing their medical records. The doctors and the surgery went down to pen and paper.”
Dr Ahmad added: “We had people who were supposed to come in for results, and we couldn’t see them. We said: ‘Sorry, we can’t help you.’ We were just trying to deal with the emergencies on the day that really couldn’t wait.
“We couldn’t do our routine stuff, so the implications for us is a lot of that’s been bumped up.
“It’s all going to build up, so there’s going to be a lot more issues later on in the week.”
Flight delays across the weekend
Airports across the UK - including London Gatwick, Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport and Belfast International Airport - are now stressing that passengers should check with airlines for any delays or cancellations before travelling over the weekend.
"Some delays and cancellations will continue over the weekend," said a spokesperson for London Gatwick. "We strongly advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates."
Patients collecting prescriptions could still face disruption this weekend
The National Pharmacy Association has warned that patients collecting prescriptions could still face disruption this weekend following the global IT outage.
Nick Kaye, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents independent community pharmacies in the UK, said: “Systems are by and large back online and medicine deliveries have resumed in many community pharmacies today after the global IT outage.
“However, yesterday’s outage will have caused backlogs and we expect services to continue to be disrupted this weekend as pharmacies recover.
“We urge people to be patient when visiting their local pharmacy and some may be still prioritising those patients with emergency prescriptions from their GP surgery.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments