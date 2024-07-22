Microsoft IT outage live: CrowdStrike says ‘significant number’ of impacted devices back online
It could take weeks for global tech infrastructure to fully recover, experts warn
CrowdStrike said a significant number of the over 8.5 million devices affected from Friday’s botched software update are back online.
The outage led to over 1,500 cancelled flights in the US and dozens more across the UK for the third day in a row, leaving passengers stranded across airports.
Hospitals, GPs, pharmacies, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses have also been impacted.
CrowdStrike said the outage was caused by a defect in an update to its “Falcon” cybersecurity defence software for Windows hosts.
Over the weekend, Microsoft released a recovery tool to help repair Windows machines hit by the glitch that affected over 8.5 million devices.
However, experts warned that it could take weeks for global tech infrastructure to fully recover.
“Even if we could guarantee it could be fully fixed on Monday GPs would still need time to catch up from lost work over the weekend, and NHSE should make clear to patients that normal service cannot be resumed immediately,” David Wrigley, deputy chair of GPC England at the BMA, said.
IT outage ‘likely’ to occur again unless government and industry work together
A global IT outage is “likely” to occur again unless governments and industry work together to “design out” technological flaws, a leading cyber expert has said.
Professor Ciaran Martin, the former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said “the worst” of the global IT outage was over but countries would “have to learn to cope” with future flaws.
The founding chief executive of the NCSC told Sky News: “The worst of this is over because the nature of the crisis was such that it went very badly wrong, very quickly. It was spotted quite quickly and, essentially, it was turned off.”
Sam Hall reports:
As many as 8.5 million computers running Windows affected by faulty update
As the world continues to recover from massive business and travel disruptions caused by a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, malicious actors are trying to exploit the situation for their own gain.
Government cybersecurity agencies across the globe and even CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz are warning businesses and individuals around the world about new phishing schemes that involve malicious actors posing as CrowdStrike employees or other tech specialists offering to assist those recovering from the outage.
“We know that adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this,” Kurtz said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives.”
David Koenig and Isabella O'Malley report:
US border crossings reportedly delayed due to global tech outage
System failure caused by the global IT outage reportedly led to a massive grid-lock at the US-Mexico border with even approved Border Protection vehicles stranded for about 90 minutes.
Officials turned to workarounds like colour-coded cards to streamline processes, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The outage also led to employees working with US government agencies missing work at the US border.
“Due to the global Windows outage, some of our staff are experiencing major delays getting across the border to come to work. This may result in missed or delayed service,” the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System posted on X.
Recap: Watch timelapse showing how global Microsoft IT outage grounded flights across US
CrowdStrike says significant number' of impacted devices back online
CrowdStrike said a significant number of the over 8.5 million devices affected by last week’s botched software update are back online, Reuters reported.
Over the weekend, Microsoft deployed hundreds of its engineers to help its customers restore services after the global IT outage caused by its cyber security partner CrowdStrike.
Microsoft said over 8.5 million devices were affected by the outage, which led to airlines, banks, call centers, transportation and healthcare systems struggling worldwide.
CrowdStrike said the outage was caused by a defect in an update to its “Falcon” cybersecurity defence software for Windows hosts.
In pictures: Passengers waiting at airports after IT outages caused long queues across world
Over 1,500 US flights cancelled for third straight day
More than 1,500 flights were cancelled for the third straight day in the US yesterday amid a global tech outage due to CrowdStrike’s botched software update.
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the US as nearly 1,600 flights travelling within or out of the US were cancelled, and about 8,500 delayed on Sunday, data from flight tracking website FlightAware.com suggests.
Delta Air Lines chief Ed Bastian said the company is still working to recover its system and restore operations.
“Canceling a flight is always a last resort, and something we don’t take lightly,” Mr Bastian said.
CEO of Crowdstrike confirms issue ‘not a security or cyber incident’
The CEO of Crowdstrike, the company at the centre of the global IT outage, confirmed that the issue affecting millions of Windows devices “was not a security or cyber incident”.
Posting on the social media platform X on Friday afternoon, George Kurtz said: “Our customers remain fully protected.”
GPs need time to recover from global IT outage, warns BMA
Normal GP service “cannot be resumed immediately” after Friday’s global IT outage caused a “considerable backlog”, the British Medical Association has warned.
The trade union for doctors said GPs would “need time to catch up from lost work over the weekend”, adding that NHS England should “make clear to patients” this was the case.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said its GP committee would continue to talk to NHS England and patient record system supplier EMIS to secure a “better system of IT backup” to ensure the “disaster” was not repeated.
Sam Hall reports:
GPs need time to recover from global IT outage, warns BMA
A flawed update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike knocked many systems offline around the world on Friday.
