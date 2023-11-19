Don’t believe your eyes: how technology is changing photography forever
New technology in Google phones, Photoshop and other products makes it easier than ever to edit pictures. People can be removed and entire faces can be swapped – prompting philosophical discussion over what a photo actually is and whether we can ever trust what we see, writes Andrew Griffin
Fake photos are practically as old as photography itself.
French photographer Hippolyte Bayard felt he had missed out on the recognition for inventing photography and had it taken from him by Louis Daguerre. In protest, he staged a picture of himself, Self Portrait as a Drowned Man, and wrote a note in which he said the man depicted had been “lying in the morgue for days, no-one has recognised him or claimed him!”
He signed it himself: “H.B. 18 October, 1840”; the usually accepted beginning of photography is 1839. As soon as we knew what photographs were, we used them to trick people.
