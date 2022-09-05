Portal’s limited-time offer on revolutionary keeping-in-touch tech

We live in a golden age of communication. Never before has there been so many ways to stay in touch with people: friends, family, partners and colleagues - you no longer have to be in the same room to be able to speak face-to-face.

That said, not all video calling devices are created equal, a lesson learned the hard way in the depths of lockdown. While it’s incredible to see family members who live in another time zone, the reality is that substandard speakers and tiny screens leave most of us straining to hear and squinting hopelessly at the screen.

That’s why so many have embraced Meta Portal, a revolutionary device in smart video calling from the same folks who brought us Facebook. What’s more, Meta has launched limited-time discounts across key products with savings of up to £130.

The future is here with Meta Portal UK

Launched in lockdown, the Portal TV (was: £149, now: £49) device is essentially a camera that hooks up to your TV set, transforming it into a video calling unit. With picture quality as high as your telly offers, Portal allows you to see your friends and family in pin-sharp quality with excellent sound to boot. It also pans and zooms with the subject as they potter about or someone new enters the room, so you can say goodbye to being locked to the screen.

The WFH workhorse

It’s a particularly useful feature for anyone working from home. Save your phone or laptop’s battery and let Portal bear the video calling load as you attend meetings virtually and make eye contact with the whole room, as well as sync calendars for important upcoming events. Voice-enhancing audio means you’ll always be heard clearly; no more grimacing through awkward stop-start conversations.

Your callers don’t even need to have a Portal at their end for it to work, and you can make calls over Zoom, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger. With Meta Portal, you can chat as naturally as if they were physically in the room with you.

The Portal entourage

Meta has since launched a range of sister products that share the original Portal’s features, but with helpful extras to appeal to a wider audience.

First up is Portal 10” (was: £169, now £39) a display shaped like a photo frame which comes in black or white. Then there is the Portal Plus (was: £349, now: £289), which boasts a 14-inch HD display and integrated Smart Sound speaker which you can also tilt to the perfect angle.

If you like the idea of picking up your device and chatting as you move around the house, pick Portal Go (was: £199, now: £79). It’s a standalone device that works wirelessly, and incorporates a camera along with a screen, a built-in battery and a carry handle.

Made to move, it offers the ultimate in-call freedom. Portal Go not only acts as a Smart assistant, but it responds to Alexa voice commands, so you can make calls by simply saying them out loud. Enter your big events and to-do list, and it’ll remind you of them too, as well as updating you on the latest headlines and everyone’s favourite subject, the weather. There’s not a household in the UK that wouldn’t love one of Meta’s intuitive communication devices.

The limited-time sale

When it comes to tech, you very much get what you pay for, and these high-quality high-tech items usually have triple figure price tags. Unless, that is, you get them right now, because for a limited time, Meta is dropping the price of Portal products to sensational lows.

Four devices have been treated to incredible discounts* - see below.

Portal 10’’ - was: £169, now £39 - saving £130

Portal Go - was: £199, now: £79 - saving £120

Portal TV - was: £149, now: £49 - saving £100

Portal + - was: £349, now: £289 - saving £60

Explore the sale and shop now

*Terms & Conditions: UK residents only. Valid on qualifying purchases at store.meta.com/portal, while supplies last