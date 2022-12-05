The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
‘Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought,’ one student says
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.
Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.
“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.
“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”
In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who was at the pre-assigned desks through database logs gathered by the card reader on the door.
Mr von Hippel described the sensors as “intimidating”, adding “they change our behaviours (students don’t want to be surveilled thus do not use their desks)”.
Students removed dozens of the devices and repurposed them for a public art project aimed at drawing attention to workplace surveillance.
After consultations with staff and faculty, the university responded by abandoning the desk occupancy tracking system and removing any remaining sensors from the building.
“For those of you who have engaged in discussion, please accept my gratitude for that engagement,” Mr Luzzi said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Northeastern University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.
The practice of workplace surveillance has become increasingly common across a range of industries in recent years, aided by technologies designed to physically or electronically gauge workers’ productivity, performance or presence.
A rise in remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic saw some employers introduce software that would take random screenshots from an employee’s screen throughout the day, together with a photo of their face, in order to determine whether or not they were working.
An investigation by The New York Times earlier this year found that eight of the top 10 US employers were doing some form of individual employee productivity monitoring.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies