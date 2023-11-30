How AI is about to change our relationship with phones forever

Great leaps forward in technology mean the future is coming at us fast – and are about to forever change one of our most important relationships: the one with our smartphone.

That is the view of Cristiano Amon, the chief executive of Qualcomm, the tech giant that produces the processors powering almost every phone in the world, bar the iPhone, as well as laptops and VR headsets.

New bespoke chips will not just be about making your phone faster, or adding new experiences, he suggests. Instead, they will fundamentally change how we use our devices, through artificial intelligence.