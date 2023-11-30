Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

in focus

How AI is about to change our relationship with phones forever

General AI will be able to mine your phone for information about you – offering solutions to problems before you’ve even considered them, according to tech boss Cristiano Amon. He tells David Phelan the smartphone is about to become a whole lot smarter...

Thursday 30 November 2023 06:45
Comments
<p>The Qualcomm boss is a big believer in the benefits of generative AI</p>

The Qualcomm boss is a big believer in the benefits of generative AI

(Getty)

Great leaps forward in technology mean the future is coming at us fast – and are about to forever change one of our most important relationships: the one with our smartphone.

That is the view of Cristiano Amon, the chief executive of Qualcomm, the tech giant that produces the processors powering almost every phone in the world, bar the iPhone, as well as laptops and VR headsets.

New bespoke chips will not just be about making your phone faster, or adding new experiences, he suggests. Instead, they will fundamentally change how we use our devices, through artificial intelligence.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in