Richard Branson is going to the stratosphere in a balloon

Richard Branson says he is going to float above the Earth’s atmosphere in a balloon.

He will be one of three pilots on the world’s first commercial stratospheric balloon flight.

The entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group will join company co-founders Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum on Space Perspective’s maiden voyage in 2025.

The pressurised capsule will use renewable hydrogen to gently fly to 20 miles up, floating at levels above the atmosphere never before achieved in a commercial balloon flight.

Future flights will have capacity for eight passengers, with seats available for 125,000 US dollars (£96,000).

Sir Richard said: “Some of the most magnificent experiences of my life have happened on ballooning expeditions and I’m excited to support Space Perspective in its journey.

“I’m passionate about adventure and helping fellow entrepreneurs reach their business dreams. I look forward to dusting off my old ballooning licence ahead of some magnificent test flights.”

Space Perspective, the world’s first stratospheric balloon flight experience company, said more than 1,800 reservations have been made to date.

A successful uncrewed test flight following the same flight trajectory and altitude as future voyages took place in September. No specific date has been set for the maiden flight, but the company confirmed it would take place in 2025.

Jane Poynter said: “Richard’s pioneering efforts in the ballooning industry were a key inspiration for us when we founded Space Perspective.

“We are now on a mission to give Explorers breathtaking views of the Earth against a black sky and do so gently in a way that only balloons enable.”

Taber MacCallum added: “We’re delighted by Richard’s decision to join Jane and I as co-pilot on the first crewed flight, leveraging his deep experience in ballooning to ensure a successful maiden voyage.”

Sir Richard has also, along with other investors, made an investment in Space Perspective which the company said will accelerate its development and test flight programme.

Space Perspective has raised 100 million dollars (£77 million) to date and is funded by a diverse portfolio of investors led by investment group Prime Movers Lab, and other notable venture capital funds like LightShed Partners, E2MC, Base, Green Sands Equity, Kirenaga, and SpaceFund.

