On 5 January, a robot placed a capsule into a coffee machine, closed the lid and pressed a button. It took less than 30 seconds but according to its creators it was an historic moment, heralding a new era of machines living and working alongside us.

Figure AI’s robot, which stands 5 foot 6 tall and has roughly the same proportions as a human, had spent 10 hours watching through its camera eyes as people performed the same task. This was the only training it received, marking the first time a robot has made a coffee without any pre-programming.

Figure AI’s co-founder and chief executive, Brett Adcock, described it as a “ChatGPT moment”, referring to the viral AI chatbot that brought generative artificial intelligence into the mainstream.