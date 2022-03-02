Russia could refuse to launch UK satellites, head of space agency suggests
Russia will refuse to conduct an upcoming UK satellite launch unless it can be assured they are not used for military purposes, the head of its space agency said.
Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, is contracted to conduct a launch on behalf of OneWeb, the satellite firm part owned by the British government. It is scheduled to happen from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday.
But if OneWeb is not able to give a guarantee that the satellites will not be used for military purposes by Friday evening, Russia’s rocket will no longer conduct the launch, according to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.
Mr Rogozin made the announcement on Russian TV, in footage that was then posted to the space agency’s official Twitter account.
He also said that OneWeb has already paid in full for the launch, and that Roscosmos would keep that fee whether it went ahead or not.
