OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, pictured at a conference in Idaho on 6 July, 2022, will face questions from the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology & the Law on 16 May, 2023 (Getty Images)

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman will appear before Congress on Tuesday to testify about the dangers posed by emerging artificial intelligence technologies, including his company’s ChatGPT AI chatbot.

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law will begin at 10am local time (3pm BST), during which members will question Mr Altman and other tech leaders about the “urgent” need to create rules for AI.

Mr Altman will appear alongside Gary Marcus, Professor Emeritus at New York University, and Christina Montgomery, chief privacy officer at IBM.

Committee Chair, US Senator Richard Blumenthal, said ahead of the hearing: “Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls.”

Ranking member Josh Hawley added: “Artificial intelligence will be transformative in ways we can’t even imagine, with implications for Americans’ elections, jobs, and security.”

We will have all the latest news and updates from the hearing in our coverage below. You can watch the live stream right here.