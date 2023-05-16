Sam Altman Congress hearing - live: ChatGPT creator testifies about ‘urgent’ AI dangers
ChatGPT creator to address ‘urgent’ need for AI rules to avert disaster
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman will appear before Congress on Tuesday to testify about the dangers posed by emerging artificial intelligence technologies, including his company’s ChatGPT AI chatbot.
The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law will begin at 10am local time (3pm BST), during which members will question Mr Altman and other tech leaders about the “urgent” need to create rules for AI.
Mr Altman will appear alongside Gary Marcus, Professor Emeritus at New York University, and Christina Montgomery, chief privacy officer at IBM.
Committee Chair, US Senator Richard Blumenthal, said ahead of the hearing: “Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls.”
Ranking member Josh Hawley added: “Artificial intelligence will be transformative in ways we can’t even imagine, with implications for Americans’ elections, jobs, and security.”
Sam Altman Congress hearing live: Watch the stream
Sam Altman Congress hearing live: Senator warns AI could be as devastating as the atom bomb
Senator Blumenthal ends his opening remarks saying “the ideas that we develop from this discussion will provide a solid path forward” for establishing regulation for the AI industry.
He adds that it will be the first of many hearings on artificial intelligence.
Senator Josh Hawley, ranking member of the committee, adds some remarks.
“We could be looking at one of the significant technological innovations in human history”, he says.
He speculates it could be as great as the advent of the printing press, or as devastating as the atom bomb.
Sam Altman Congress hearing live: Opening remarks from committee chair
The hearing is underway, with US Senator Richard Blumenthal, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, saying in his opening remarks that the hearing aims to “demystify and hold accountable the technology”.
He begins by using an AI voice cloning software to read a text in his voice. The text is written by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
It’s pretty convincing. The AI begins: “Too often we have seen what happens when technology outpaces regulation.”
Senator Blumenthal says it may seem amusing but he fears what would happen if the same technology was used to mislead people into thinking he had made an endorsement of Vladimir Putin.
His biggest immediate fear, however, is the “looming new industrial revolution” that will leave millions unemployed when AI displaces their jobs.
Sam Altman Congress hearing live: What to expect from the Senate Committee
Today’s hearing will see Sam Altman testify before Congress for the first time ever, following in the footsteps of many of his high-profile peers in the tech industry.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology & the Law are expected to ask him about AI risks and how best to establish safeguards to protect against them.
Here’s what US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley, Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, had to say ahead of today’s hearing:
The tech executive will be appearing alongside Gary Marcus, Professor Emeritus at New York University, and Christina Montgomery, chief privacy officer at IBM, to face questions from the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology & the Law.
The hearing will begin at 10am local time (3pm BST), and we’ll be bringing you all the build-up for what could be a critical day for establishing AI rules and limits in the US.
