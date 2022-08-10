For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.

It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.

The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels, and includes the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It also has a new camera: replacing the 12-megapixel lens on the Galaxy Fold 3 with a 50-megapixel main lens, alongside a 3x telephoto lens, which keeps it up to date with the S22 and S22 Plus.

The Z Flip 4 has slightly slimmer bezels too, and Samsung has given the smaller outer screen on this device more features: there’s a SmartThings widget for quick access to smart home controls, and users can now send quick replies to texts or use it to access Samsung Wallet.

Inside is the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but this smaller clamshell has 8GB of RAM.

More follows...