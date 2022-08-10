Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
The Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 were announced alongside the new Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.
It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.
The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels, and includes the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It also has a new camera: replacing the 12-megapixel lens on the Galaxy Fold 3 with a 50-megapixel main lens, alongside a 3x telephoto lens, which keeps it up to date with the S22 and S22 Plus.
The Z Flip 4 has slightly slimmer bezels too, and Samsung has given the smaller outer screen on this device more features: there’s a SmartThings widget for quick access to smart home controls, and users can now send quick replies to texts or use it to access Samsung Wallet.
Inside is the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but this smaller clamshell has 8GB of RAM.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies