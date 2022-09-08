Embrace the ecosystem with Samsung’s latest range of Galaxy devices

In today’s fast-moving world of technology, cross-compatability and ubiquity are all essential to experiences that transcend a singular device. It used to be the case that one could cover every task but nowadays, different devices can be tailored for a range of experiences.

That’s where the idea of a “tech ecosystem” comes from, driven by the idea that everything should work together, without pause for thought.

Samsung’s range of consumer tech is ideal for this level of synchronisation when it’s never mattered more how our gadgets work in tandem.

Whether you’re scrolling through documents on your folding tablet, checking texts on your smartwatch or listening to your favourite podcast - perhaps even all at the same time - Samsung’s wide range of different devices make working across all of them just that little bit more simple.

Argos has a wide range of Samsung’s products on offer, all of which can boast their own strengths, all of which can be amplified by the simple fact that they are designed to work together.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: £1,649, Argos.co.uk

(Samsung)

Main display: 7.6in AMOLED, 2176 x 1812, 120Hz

7.6in AMOLED, 2176 x 1812, 120Hz Cover display: 6.2in AMOLED, 2316 x 904, 120Hz

6.2in AMOLED, 2316 x 904, 120Hz CPU : Snapdragon 8 Plus

: Snapdragon 8 Plus RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Size (unfolded): 155mm x 130mm x 6.3mm

155mm x 130mm x 6.3mm Size (folded): 155mm x 67mm x 14.2mm to 15.8mm

155mm x 67mm x 14.2mm to 15.8mm Main camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto Selfie camera: 10MP folded, 4MP unfolded

With a fresh take on slim, the Galaxy Z Fold4 redefines pocket-sized with a large screen size and narrow bezel. The unfolding display can not only function as a full tablet-sized device, but can also be used for multitasking by running multiple apps at once. Get ready to video chat with your team, browse online, and text a friend – all at the same time.

If you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 between 10 August and 31 October 2022, you will be able to claim an additional £250 on top of the trade-in value with an eligible device. You will also be able to claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro within 60 days of purchase if you order before 29 September 2022 and you will also be eligible for a free notepack starter pack, which contains an s pen, standing cover and a 25w Super Fast Charger. Simply order by 31 December 2022 to claim your free starter pack.

(Samsung)

Display size: 40mm/44mm

40mm/44mm Battery: 410mAh/284mAh

410mAh/284mAh Water resistance: 50m and IP68

50m and IP68 Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor

Monitoring your health is always important and with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, it’s well suited to measuring those important details. Track your sleep cycles and monitor your heart health with Samsungs 3-in-1 bioactive health controls to inform your routine. If you purchase a Galaxy Watch5. you could be eligible for a free £50 Google Play voucher if you order before 2 November 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: £429, Argos.co.uk

(Samsung)

Display size: 45mm

45mm Battery: 590mAh

590mAh Water-resistance: 50m and IP68

50m and IP68 Health tracking and features: ECG, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition, heart-rate monitor, skin-temperature sensor, route mapping and trackback

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is designed to take every workout to the next level. Long-lasting battery life, offline turn-by-turn GPS, and track-back navigation makes small work of hiking, rambling and trail running off the beaten track. It’s sapphire crystal glass display and 50m depth of water resistance also helps it to endure the elements. Like the Galaxy Watch5, customers may be entitled to a free £100 Google Play voucher if you order the Galaxy Watch5 Pro before 2 November 2022.

