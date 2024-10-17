Save up to 40% on essential university tech with HP Student Store

University is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it also demands having the right equipment in order to excel with your studies. The HP Student Store offers great deals all year-round, with savings on up to 40% on HP products from laptops to headphones.

We’ve rounded up the top university tech essentials from the HP Student Store. Read on to find out more.

HP Pavilion x360 laptop: HP.com

( HP )

In the market for a new laptop? How about one with a versatile touchscreen? This is the one for you. The HP Pavilion x360 is an Intel Core i5-powered convertible laptop with a touchscreen that spins through 360 degrees, so it can flip around and act as a tablet, or stand up for a halls of residence movie night.

The Windows 11 machine has 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of solid state storage, plus Intel Iris X graphics, offering excellent performance for both studying and entertainment.

To save up to 40% off, all you have to do is create an HP Student Store account using your student email address, and you’re good to go.

Shop now

OMEN Transcend laptop: HP.com

( HP )

Perhaps you’re looking for a gaming laptop instead? The HP Student Store has you covered there too, in the form of the OMEN Transcend laptop, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This 14-inch gaming laptop runs Windows 11 Home and has an OLED display with a 2.8K screen resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate that’s perfect for high-speed gaming.

Shop now

HP Series 5 27-inch FHD monitor: HP.com

( HP )

Laptops are great for carrying to class, but for studying in your room or student house you’ll want a monitor. It gives you more screen real estate, helps with your posture for those long hours of revising, and means you’ve got a big screen for streaming TV and films too. The HP Series 5 27-inch FHD monitor has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, a speedy five millisecond response time and an HDMI port for hooking up your laptop, game console or streaming stick.

Shop now

HP 230 wireless mouse and keyboard: HP.com

( HP )

You’ll want a keyboard and mouse to go with the new monitor. The HP 230 wireless mouse and keyboard combo has a sleek design that keeps your desk clutter free. The chiclet keyboard offers comfortable and quiet typing, perfect for your late night study sessions. Just plug the USB receiver into your laptop and this wireless duo will run off battery power for up to 16 months. Students get up to 40% off on accessories at the HP Student Store.

Shop now

HP Envy rechargeable mouse: HP.com

( HP )

If you’re sorted for a keyboard and just need a wireless mouse, then there’s money to be saved on the HP Envy Rechargeable Mouse. Its ergonomic design makes it fit comfortably in your hand while its 1600 dpi laser sensor provides accuracy and precion for any task. The battery life is rated at up to 11 weeks, and it’ll connect to up to five HP-compatible devices at once, for complete control over your work space. A micro-USB charge cable is included in the box. Up to 40% off for students in the HP Student Store.

Shop now

HP Smart Tank 5105 wireless all-in-one colour printer: HP.com

( HP )

Next up, the HP Smart Tank 5105 Wireless All-in-One Colour Printer. While it might not be the most glamorous way to spend your student loan, it could certainy be the most practical. Having a printer under your desk at home can save you plenty of time queueing at the library and money on printing credit. Best of all, it comes with up to three years’ worth of colour ink included in the box, so it could see you right through your degree without a refill. 10% off for students through the HP Student Store.

Shop now

HP 320 FHD 1080 webcam: HP.com

( HP )

Sticking with the practicality, the HP Student Store is selling the HP 320 FHD 1080p Webcam. This Full HD model with integrated mic, 66-degree lens, monitor mount and tripod support gives you the freedom to adjust the angles and positioning of the webcam to ensure you always look your best for video calls. Students can enjoy the HP 320 FHD webcam for 10% off in the HP Student Store.

Shop now

Poly Voyager Free 60+ earbuds: HP.com

( HP )

Finally, the HP Student Store is offering the Poly Voyager Free 60+ Earbuds. These wireless earphones come with a charge case that has a touchscreen display on the top, which is super handy for checking the battery life. The earphones work with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, and come with a USB-C charge cable, a USB-A adaptor and a 3.5mm audio cable in the box, plus small, medium and large earbuds to help you find the perfect fit.

They also feature active noise cancelling to reduce annoying background sounds, are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, and they offer up to 24 hours of battery life. Get these earbuds for up to 40% off in the HP Student Store.

To unlock these deals simply head to the HP Student Store and log in or create an account using your student email address. That’ll give you access to all of these discounts and deals, plus subscriber exclusive promotions and free delivery with no minimum spend required (plus you can return at no cost if not completely satisfied). HP Student Store even offers a price guarantee, so if the product you buy drops in price within 21 days of your order HP will refund you the difference. Terms apply.

Shop now

Head to the HP Student Store now to get started