Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sky Mobile has stopped working, leaving users unable to connect to the internet or make phone calls.

The company said it was aware of the issue and working to fix it, assuring users that it would be available “as soon as possible”.

“We are aware that some Sky Mobile customers are experiencing issues with their 3G/4G/5G services,” the company told customers. “We are investigating the issue and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

The issue could also cause affected users to be unable to receive or make phone calls, it said.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a huge spike in reported problems around 5pm local UK time. Issues were reported right across the country.