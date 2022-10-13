Jump to content

Slack and other websites facing issues as users suspect data centre problems

‘Thanks for sticking with us as we continue to work towards a fix’ company stated

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 13 October 2022 18:27
(Getty Images)

Office messaging system Slack and other websites have been hit by technical issues with users saying they suspected data centre problems as the cause.

Slask posted a string of status updates on Thursday, highlighting that problems had been found with loading Slack threads, loading some channels and group DMs.

“Some users may be having trouble with loading Slack Threads. Additionally, some users may experience their Thread badge notifications not clearing correctly. We are sorry for this inconvenience and are actively investigating. We will continue to share additional details as we know more,” the company posted at 6.39am PDT.

Shortly after that is added: “We are currently seeing issues with hyperlinks posted by APIs not rendering on the Desktop app.”

And this was then followed an hour later by: “In addition to threads, some users are experiencing issues loading some channels, adding users to group DMs and also seeing their Saved section empty.”

Shortly after 10am PDT, Slack said: “We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. Thanks for sticking with us as we continue to work towards a fix.”

Social media users were quick to flag the issue on Twitter.

“Slack threads being down is cause for mass panic,” wrote one user.

And another added: “Slack isn’t clearing my read threads and it’s driving me insane.”

“Struggling to focus today because Slack keeps on saying I have unread threads when I don’t,” tweeted another.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks tech outages, saw hundreds of users register Slack issues on Thursday morning in cities such as New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Users also registered issues with the US Postal Service website on Thursday morning.

