Slack has been hit by issues for the second time in a week.

Users reported that they were unable to see images properly – while others said they were not able to get online at all.

The outage will be a disruption to the many workplaces who use the app to keep up with colleagues, especially with the rise of remote working. The problems happened during the working day in the UK and US.

The technical issues came just days after another outage at the app, last week. Those problems were more significant, and users around the world were unable to sign on or send messages.

This time around, the problems did not appear to be affecting all users and for most they were more limited in their scope.

Slack’s official status page was updated on Wednesday to indicate that users “may be experiencing issues loading threads, admin pages and images”. It said it was investigating the issue.

Tracking website Down Detector saw a huge spike in the number of people reporting issues. It was unclear if the problems were limited to specific platforms or locations.

Slack says that it has more than 200,000 paid customers, which includes 77 of the Fortune 100. Those companies include some of the US’s biggest firms including Target, Uber, Expedia and Airbnb.