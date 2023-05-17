Jump to content

Slack down: Office chat app goes offline in middle of working week

Outage hits millions of workers who rely on app

Anthony Cuthbertson
Wednesday 17 May 2023 10:10
Slack appears to have stopped working for millions of users around the world.

Website health checker DownDetector registered thousands of reports of the office chat app not working.

The outage began at around 9.45am BST, and comes just months after another significant issue with the platform.

The Salesforce-owned company says that it has more than 200,000 paid customers, and is used by 77 of Fortune 100 companies.

Those include many of the world’s biggest firms, such as Target, Uber and Netflix.

More to follow.

