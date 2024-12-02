Bendy solar panels to meet energy demand of 20 nuclear reactors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thin and bendable solar panels made using a so-called ‘miracle material’ could generate enough electricity to equal the output of 20 nuclear reactors, according to plans set out by the Japanese government.

The next-generation solar panels, made using perovskite, hold the potential to generate 20 gigawatts of electricity by 2040, according to a draft energy plan published by Japan’s industry ministry.

Perovskite has been hailed as the future of solar energy, capable of delivering a far higher efficiency rate than conventional silicon-based cells.

With a theoretical efficiency limit of 43 per cent for a perovskite tandem cell – compared to a 29 per cent limit for a standard silicon cell – the new panels also offer a way to supercharge the renewable energy transition.

Solar energy has been viewed as a vital part of Japan’s energy mix ever since the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that resulted in the Fukushima nuclear accident.

The incident caused electrical grid failure, as well as the release of radioactive contaminants into the environment that prompted the evacuation of more than 160,000 residents.

The use of solar panels has spread quickly throughout the country over the last 13 years, with the renewable energy source now accounting for 10 per cent of Japan’s power generation.

A relatively high population density combined with a predominantly mountainous terrain means that space for conventional silicon-based solar cells is reaching its limit.

The flexibility and resilience of perovskite solar cells make them suitable for use on everything from car roofs to curved skyscraper windows.

Significant research into the technology has seen massive advances in recent years, with several startups already commercialising the technology on an industrial scale.

Sweden-based Exeger has already incorporated bendy solar cells into several mass-market products, including headphones and keyboards.