Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Floating solar parks’ to be trialled in North Sea

Solar panels linked together will ride waves ‘like a carpet’, says German energy firm

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 26 July 2022 19:21
Comments
<p>SolarDuck is working on an offshore floating solar project in the North Sea</p>

SolarDuck is working on an offshore floating solar project in the North Sea

(SolarDuck)

Offshore wind farms in the North Sea will soon be supplemented by “floating solar parks” under a new plan to boost renewable energy in Europe and reduce reliance on Russian gas.

Dutch/Norwegian startup SolarDuck partnered with German energy firm RWE for the project, which will see a pilot installation placed in the sea off the coast of Ostend in Belgium.

Arrays of solar panels will utilise the same undersea cables that carry electricity generated by wind turbines ashore, meaning complex infrastructure is not required to set them up.

“The need for secure, sustainable and affordable energy demands new and immediate answers from the industry in Europe and also globally,” said SolarDuck CEO Koen Burgers.

“Showcasing SolarDuck’s robust technology in rough North Sea conditions will enable us to deploy the technology practically anywhere in the world.”

Recommended

The solar park will see photovoltaic panels linked together, floating several metres above the water to ride waves “like a carpet”.

The pilot will have a capacity of 0.5MW by next year, with hopes that further commercialisation of the technology will continue from 2023 onwards.

RWE said the project provided an answer to increasing land scarcity for the generation of renewable energy, and said it will provide a blueprint for future combined wind and solar offshore facilities.

“RWE is constantly looking for innovative ways to further improve the production of renewable energy offshore,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of Wind Offshore at RWE Renewables.

“For countries with lower mean wind speeds but high solar irradiation, this opens up attractive opportunities... We want to contribute to accelerate the energy transition, have a positive impact on marine ecology and help to integrate energy systems.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in