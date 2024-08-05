Solar and wind overtake fossil fuels in ‘historic’ first for Europe

Support truly

Wind and solar power have overtaken fossil fuel-generated power for the first time in Europe, according to new analysis.

Wind turbines and solar panels generated 30 per cent of the European Union’s electricity in the first six months of 2024, according to energy think tank Ember, while the share of fossil fuel generation fell to 27 per cent.

The shift to renewables follows a major push by member states to transition away from polluting power sources in order to meet climate goals.

Despite increasing electricity demand in the first half of 2024, fossil fuel generation fell to an all-time low of 343 terawatt hours (TWh), down from over 500 TWh in 2022.

“The first half of the year shows fossil generation’s narrowing role in the power sector, and gains for renewables that are beyond temporary variations in conditions,” said Chirs Rosslowe, a data analyst at Ember.

“We are witnessing a historic shift and it is happening rapidly. If [EU] member states can keep up momentum on wind and solar deployment then freedom from fossil power reliance will truly start to come into view.”

The latest figures fit with a forecast made by Ember last year that the world is about to enter an era of fossil fuel decline as a result of record-breaking renewable energy production.

A separate report by researchers at the University of Exeter and University College London in October found that solar energy had reached an “irreversible tipping point” that will see it become the world’s main source of energy by 2050.

“The recent progress of renewables means that fossil fuel-dominated projections are no longer realistic,” said Femke Nijsse, a scientist from the University of Exeter who was involved in the research.

“Using three models that track positive feedbacks, we project that solar photovoltaics will dominate the global energy mix by the middle of this century.”

The latest report from Ember found that 13 EU member states now generate more electricity from solar and wind than from fossil fuels, with some countries meeting more than 50 per cent of their electricity demand from the renewable power sources.