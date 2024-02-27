Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sony will lay off 900 employees from PlayStation, the company has said.

Staff from across the world will be laid off, said PlayStation head Jim Ryan in an update. It will reduce the division’s headcount by around 900 people.

That will lead to cuts as several of PlayStation’s studios, including the complete closure of its London Studios, which worked on several games for the PSVR virtual reality headset.

Mr Ryan and PlayStation did not say exactly why the cuts were being made. “The goal is to streamline our resources to ensure our continued success and ability to deliver experiences gamers and creators have come to expect from us,” he said in an email sent to staff, without giving specific details about what the changes will include.

The layoffs are just the latest in a series of cuts made across the gaming industry. Already more than 6,000 people have been laid off from gaming jobs this year, according to a website tracking those updates, after cuts at Microsoft, Unity an others.

The video game industry grew rapidly throughout the pandemic. That led to significant investment from companies including PlayStation, which struggled to make enough PS5 consoles for months after it was first launched.

Since 2022, however, gaming studios and other companies connected to the industry have announced a run of layoffs.

PlayStation denied that the layoffs indicated any kind of weakness at the company. Instead he indicated that the decision had been made “to continue to grow the business and develop the company”.

“While these are challenging times, it is not indicative of a lack of strength of our company, our brand, or our industry,” Mr Ryan wrote to staff. “Our goal is to remain agile and adaptable and to continue to focus on delivering the best gaming experiences possible now and in the future.”

The update comes just a couple of weeks after PlayStation said that sales of its PS5 console had disappointed and that it was entering the “latter stages of its life”. Sales of the console would start falling from next year, Sony’s senior vice president, Naomi Matsuoka said after its recent results.