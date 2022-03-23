Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.

For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.

“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released although that would possibly be through a game patch.

Variable Refresh Rate can also be applied for games that do not support it and may improve the video quality but can be disabled if there are “unexpected visual effects”.

As well as VRR, Sony is adding the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4 consoles, as well as accessibility features such as mono audio for headphones.

Players in the UK and US will also be able to control media playback with their voice on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – allowing them to find and open games, apps, and settings.

The PS5 app also gains the ability to create or join parties, with a new redesign to make it easier to access the Friends, Parties and messaging features.

A new dark mode has also been added to the PS Remote Play app that can change based on the phone setting.

The PlayStation 5 remains difficult to find due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

One year after the launch of the console, gamers are still having to check popular websites for brief windows of opportunity to buy the console. The Xbox Series X, the main competitor to the PlayStation 5, is also experiencing shortages.