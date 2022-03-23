The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock – live: Smyths Toys could restock consoles soon as PSN servers are down
Follow along for the latest stock intel from EE, AO, Currys, John Lewis and many more
UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at EE and the BT Shop. Consoles were also available at Amazon for just a few minutes this morning but quickly sold out. Read on for more information.
Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first half of the month, we saw restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
PSN server outages takes down Fifa, GTA and more
The PlayStation Network is having some issues this afternoon, preventing PS3, PS Vita, PS4 and PS5 gamers from playing a whole host of titles, from Fifa to Grand Theft Auto. According to PSN’s own status page, “some services are experiencing issues”. These include gaming and social, PlayStation Now and the PlayStation Store.
For the gaming and social problems – which are preventing PlayStation owners from playing games that require an internet connection– the stats page says: “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
What’s the difference between the two models of PS5?
Sony sells two versions of the PS5. These are known as the disc edition and the digital edition. They have the same performance, design and technical specifications, but the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means games can only be played by downloading them, and obviously there’s no way to play DVDs or Blu-ray movies.
The digital edition is also cheaper, at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the disc edition.
New PS5 and PS4 software update lands today
There’s a shiny new software update rolling out today, for both the PS4 and PS5. Announced in a post on the official PlayStation blog, the update includes fan-requested features, including the ability to create of join open and closed parties on both generations of console.
Also, the PS5 is being treated to user interface enhancements to the Game Base and Trophy cards, plus accessibility features like mono audio for headphones. PS5 players with accounts registered in the UK or US will be able to test out a preview of a new feature called Voice Command. Thus lets gamers find and open games, apps and settings, as well as control media playback, with their voice.
The blog post also said how variable refresh rate for the PS5 is a feature that’s on the horizon, enhancing the visual performance of the console.
When will Amazon have another PS5 restock?
You might have missed it, but Amazon had a very brief PS5 restock this morning. Both versions of the console were available for just a few minutes at around 8:30am.
It isn’t immediately clear when Amazon will have more stock available, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for more consoles before April. Including today, the retailer has had two restocks in March, but had just one in February and one in January. Things are getting better, but only slowly...
Does John Lewis sell the PS5?
Yes, but not very often. If you’re hunting for a PS5 we wouldn’t recommend trying John Lewis first. This is because the upmarket retailer has only had four PS5 restocks since September, and just one so far in 2022, on 9 March. John Lewis offers attractive warranties on electronics, but you’re much likely to buy a PS5 more quickly elsewhere.
Can you buy a PS5 from Currys?
Currys doesn’t have any PS5 stock available at the moment. The electronics retailer had a lot of PS5 restocks through December, but things have been much quieter since the start of 2022. There have only been three restocks so far this year, on 28 January, 18 February and 16 March. This would suggest that we aren’t due another restock until April, and Currys tends to restock during the second half of the month, so we could be in for a wait.
When was the PS5 last available at PlayStation Direct?
Sony opened the virtual doors to its PlayStation Direct store in the UK towards the end of 2021. There have been plenty of console restocks since then, with five in November and a further four in December, just in time for Christmas. More recently, PS Direct had its most recent restocks on 23 February and 8 March.
PlayStation Direct is currently out of stock, with no indication of when more consoles will arrive. That said, we’re hopeful for a restock before the end of March.
