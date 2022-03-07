SpaceX ‘reprioritising to cyber defence’ after Starlink targeted in Ukraine, Elon Musk says
Starlink internet terminals ‘jammed for several hours’
Elon Musk has said SpaceX will switch its priorities to cyber defence after its Starlink internet service was targeted by invading Russian forces in Ukraine.
SpaceX activated Starlink in Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion, after Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent a request to Mr Musk via Twitter.
Starlink internet works by beaming broadband signals down to Earth via a network of orbiting satellites, which people can connect to using a specialised receiver.
It is designed for people to use in remote locations, however it has proved effective in disaster-hit regions where existing communications infrastructure has been destroyed or disabled.
The SpaceX boss revealed that some Starlink terminals were targeted by signal jamming for several hours at a time, requiring additional cyber security measures to protect them.
“SpaceX reprioritised to cyber defence and overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship and Starlink V2,” he tweeted over the weekend.
“Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming. Am curious to see what’s next!”
Mr Musk previously warned that Starlink is the “only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine”, adding that the “probability of being targeted is high”.
SpaceX is rolling out other software updates for Starlink to make it more suitable for users in Ukraine, including an upgrade that will allow it to be powered by a cigarette lighter in a car.
Among those using Starlink terminals in Ukraine is Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said they would be used to support critical infrastructure.
Mr Musk spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week to discuss Starlink and other ways SpaceX can assist in defence and humanitarian efforts.
“Talked to Elon Musk,” Mr Zelensky tweeted. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects.”
