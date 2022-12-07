Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strava ‘Year in Sport’ data shows how users are going back to normal – and how they aren’t

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 07 December 2022 17:27
Comments
<p>World Population 8 Billion</p>

World Population 8 Billion

(Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The world of sport appears to be returning to normal, according to new research from Strava – at least in some ways.

The sports social network released its end of year data, showing that many of the routines that began during the pandemic appear to have stuck. People are still taking part in far more trail sports than ever before, for instance, and the number of people on e-bikes continues to rise, up 26 per cent this year.

The ‘Year in Sport’ data also showed that much of the world appears to be getting back to normal. The number of runners completing a marathon nearly doubled compared with 2021, when many races were cancelled because of lockdown.

What’s more, the fastest growing sports happened in the kind of locations that were closed early in the pandemic.

And the company’s data showed that international travel appears to be coming back, with athletes uploading 101 per cent more activities in other countries compared with the year before. That is just 3 per cent down on pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, though the number of people using Strava surged during the pandemic.

Recommended

As in previous years, the data showed that people tended to exercise more when they did so in a group. Cyclists, for instance, went nearly twice as far in a pair as they did on their own.

Strava also tracks when people commute either on foot or on the bike. Previous years’ data showed the full extent of lockdowns, with commuting dropping rapidly in 2020 – but it is now on its way back to normal.

Some cities saw a particular rise in the number of commutes. In Paris, for instance – which used the pandemic to make its city considerably more cycling friendly – biking commutes were up 97 per cent compared with 2019.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in