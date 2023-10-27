Streamline your life with these cool gadgets

Looking for the latest projector to create a high-tech home cinema? Or would you like filtered water straight from your kitchen tap? We’ve found 11 gadgets to make your day-to-day life easy.

Enjoy 4K videos

(XGIMI)

Tired of watching your favourite shows and films on a laptop? XGIMI — winner of 44 international awards, including the EISA Best Buy Projector Award and the Good Design Award — levels up your audio-visual experience with its high-performance, multi-functional smart projectors. These aesthetically pleasing, user-friendly and easy-to-set-up large-screen products create outstanding home theatre experiences — perfect for friend and family gatherings. The latest is the HORIZON Ultra, heralded as the world’s first 4K long-throw home projector with Dolby Vision. Create memorable moments on a screen of up to 200 inches.

Buy the HORIZON Ultra projector

Recycle old tech

(Compare & Recycle)

Got old phones, smartwatches or other gadgets lying around the house? Recycle them for cash. Compare and Recycle helps you see prices across more than 30 companies, providing instant valuations. When you select your recycler, you’ll be sent a postage pack or label — making the process hassle-free. By recycling your tech, you’ll earn money and prevent your gadgets becoming e-waste.

See how much you can get

Keep crypto transactions secure

(Trezor)

Online exchanges and wallets are vulnerable to attacks and data leaks. Users are often asked to upload sensitive ID documents, which can be misappropriated. Without really owning your private key, you might have no access to your funds if a crypto exchange goes bankrupt, gets hacked, or is influenced by governments (which could potentially ban exchanges or disadvantage crypto holders). This is where Trezor Safe 3 comes in. Designed to keep you safe and make crypto self-custody easy, it doesn’t collect personal data and securely generates and stores your recovery seed (the code to recover a forgotten password). The hardware wallet is offline, so it cannot be hacked remotely, keeping your private keys safe and giving you full control of your finances. At the same time, the Trezor Suite companion app allows you to safely trade, save and transact thousands of assets.

Learn more

Don’t lose power on your next adventure

(Jackery)

Camping isn’t what it used to be — in a good way. You can watch Netflix under the stars, launch a drone 100ft into the air to capture dreamy landscapes, cook a show-stopping feast and make barista-quality coffee. But to do all that, you need a reliable power source, which makes the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus the perfect partner for your outdoor adventures. It charges in just two hours and provides the power you need to keep your devices going when you’re camping, hiking or exploring.

Find out more

Offer your best friend tailor-made meals

(Tails.com)

A balanced diet is key to keeping your pooch happy — and now they can have a tailor-made kibble blend. At tails.com, the team creates healthy meals based on your dog’s breed, age, lifestyle and tastes. To support pets’ wellbeing, tails.com works with experts who, between them, have more than 70 years of food science and dog nutrition experience. Vets and nutritionists carefully select high-quality ingredients, while smart technology developed by engineers helps create the perfect recipes. Simply fill in your dog’s details and you’ll get meals delivered to your door monthly. You have complete flexibility, can update your dog’s profile at any time and add any wet food and treats to your next box. Going on holiday? You can pause or rearrange your delivery with ease in your account.

Get 50% off your first order at tails.com using code TECH50. Offer valid until 31 December 2024. T&Cs apply

Keep your home in tip-top shape

(Rug Doctor)

Say goodbye to spills, spots and stains. RugDoctor’s Portable Spot Cleaner is your go-to cleaning buddy, tackling everything from dirty carpets and upholstery to car interiors. It removes difficult stains with ease, thanks to a powerful motorised brush and a 1100-watt suction motor. The lightweight, compact design has carpet-friendly wheels, so it zips around the house and accesses hard-to-reach spots. Its small size means it can cover each step of your stairs, and a retractable handle makes it simple to store.

Get 10% off the RugDoctor Portable Spot Cleaner using code PORTABLE10 at rugdoctor.co.uk. Offer ends 30 November 2023.

Drink pure-tasting water straight from the tap

(Zip Water)

What if you could drink filtered water straight from your kitchen tap? The sleek Zip HydroTap transforms tap water into filtered, chilled, sparkling or boiling water at the press of a button. And it comes in seven designs with luxury finishes, suitable for any room in your home. Zip provides homes and businesses in more than 70 countries with an extensive range of high-quality solutions that raise the bar for drinking and hot water.

Dive in and find out more

Track the weather in real time

(Ambient Weather)

Why rely on weather bulletins when you can become your own forecaster? The Ambient Weather® WS-2000 Smart Weather Station monitors real-time conditions right outside your door, including temperature, humidity, dew point, rainfall, relative pressure, wind speed, wind direction, moon phases, sunrise and sunset. A wireless, solar-powered array seamlessly collects your weather data and sends it to a vibrant LCD and the Ambient Weather Network® (AWN). Connecting to AWN lets you personalise your dashboard, remotely view your data, and gain access to alerts and historical data while engaging with a vast weather community. Expand your weather station by adding up to 23 sensors, including leak and lightning detection, soil moisture measurement and air-quality monitoring.

Start monitoring your weather conditions today and visit ambientweather.com to find your perfect station.

Listen to your music as its makers intended

(Sevenoaks Sound and Vision)

Audiophiles and music fans can now blast their tunes from the Alpha iQ Wireless All-in-One Speaker System. This latest gem from PSB Speakers reimagines the traditional bookshelf speaker for today’s home audio, combining hi-fi quality with cable-free convenience. Use the BluOS™ or Apple AirPlay 2 app to pair the speakers, and stream your favourites from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more. You can also connect them to your TV or — if you’re old-school — your turntable, and experience entertainment the way it should be, thanks to PSB’s impeccable sound. It’s simple to create a multiroom music system that streams wirelessly to speakers around your home, with zero lag or loss in quality.

Shop the speakers for £1,099 per pair at sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk

Make a music lover’s day with a stylish radio

(Roberts)

Music geeks and nostalgia enthusiasts are bound to love this chic gadget. Whether you like listening to classic jazz or you’re a sucker for all things vintage, there’s a Roberts Radio just for you. Good friends Harry Roberts and Leslie Bidmead began making portable radios in a small London workshop in 1932. Ever since, the philosophy of their brand — which remains a leader in radios — has stayed intact: never compromise on quality and keep pushing boundaries. From the trendy Revival Petite to the homeware essential Revival iStream3L, each Roberts radio is packed with the latest technology for today’s listening. Available in a range of colours, it makes a great gift for minimalists and music lovers alike.

Find out more

Elevate your gaming experience and take your business mobile

(MSI)

A favourite of gaming and content creators, MSI conducts cutting-edge research and development that offers the best experiences. Its latest baby is the MAG 274UPF gaming monitor, whose rapid IPS panel, 4K UHD display, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time immerses gamers in 4K scenes with high frame rates. The monitor is also packed with MSI exclusives like Gaming Intelligence, giving you an edge with smart crosshairs and optix scope (plus you can adjust monitor settings with your keyboard and mouse.) If you are looking for a mobile monitor, MSI also has a new solution for business professionals: the Pro MP161, a portable monitor that has a profile of just 1.08cm and weighs only 1½ pounds. It supports USB Type-C and Mini-HDMI, allowing you to effortlessly connect a second screen to your notebook while you’re on business travels.

Shop all MSI monitors

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.