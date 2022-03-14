Tech news - live: Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘combat’ for Ukraine as Instagram banned in Russia

Facebook and Instagram are now banned in Russia, but WhatsApp remains operational

Adam Smith
Monday 14 March 2022 13:48
Comments
(REUTERS)

It has been just over two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine on the 24 February. Aircraft factories and nuclear power plants have been attacked by Russian forces, with numerous deaths of civilians and soldiers, and reports from Vladimir Putin’s allies that the war is not going according to plan.

While fighting continues on the ground, there is a similar battle happening online. Russia recently banned Facebook and Instagram from the country, other giants have been pulling software, hardware, and services, and cyberattacks are being launched on both sides.

Today, SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk levied a strange challenge to Mr Putin: a fight.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” he tweeted, using the Russian alphabet to write Mr Putin’s name. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he continued, despite having no authority to strike such a bizarre deal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in